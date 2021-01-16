EJH woman casted out for exposing corruption

SHILLONG, Jan 15: A woman from Lama village in East Jaintia Hills has been reportedly ostracised by the village Dorbar Shnong for exposing corruption activities in the implementation of MGNREGS.

Speaking to reporters, the woman, Thrina Suchen, said that albeit there was no written order, it was on November 30 the Dorbar barred the villagers from buying items from her shop and from entering her house.

Suchen said that it was following her complaint against corruption, the Dorbar ostracised her when she refused to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 imposed by the village authorities.

She said according to an order from the Dorbar Shnong, one has to get the nod from the Waheh Chnong before filing an RTI.

Suchen bewailed that although she had moved the Khliehriat BDO over the corruption activities, the latter has not taken any action so far.

Suchen said she had also intimated the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner about the ostracisation, following which a magistrate took her statement on January 13.