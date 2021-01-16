Electoral rolls for EKH, WKH, WGH released

SHILLONG/TURA/NONGSTOIN, Jan 15: The Final Photo Electoral Rolls in various constituencies under East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills have been prepared with reference to January 1, 2021.

East Khasi Hills District Election Officer has informed that in East Khasi Hills, the rolls have prepared for 13-Mawryngkneng (ST), 14-Pynthorumkhrah (GEN), 15-Mawlai (ST), 16-East Shillong (ST), 17-North Shillong (ST), 18-West Shillong (GEN), 19-South Shillong (GEN), 20-Mylliem (ST), 21-Nongthymmai (ST), 22-Nongkrem (ST), 23-Sohiong (ST), 24-Mawphlang (ST), 25-Mawsynram (ST), 27-Pynursla (ST) and 29-Mawkynrew (ST)Assembly Constituencies.

The Electoral Registration Officer, West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that in accordance with the Registration of Electoral Rules, 1960, the electoral rolls were prepared for 46-Phulbari (GEN), 47-Rajabala (GEN), 48-Selsella (ST), 50-North Tura (ST), 51-South Tura (ST), 52-Rangsakona (ST), 56-Gambegre (ST) and 57-Dalu (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

Further, as per the information of the West Garo Hills District Election Officer, the total number of polling stations is 346 and total number of voters in the final rolls, as on Friday, is 2,41,445, while the total number of voters in the draft roll as on November 16, 2020, was 2,37,833.

Meanwhile, in the Assembly constituencies of 44-Raksamgre (ST), 45-Tikrikilla (ST) and 49-Dadenggre (ST), there are 150 polling stations and total number of voters in the final rolls as on Friday is 97,328, while the total number of voters in the draft rolls as on November 16, 2020, was 95,018.

Meanwhile in West Khasi Hills, the District Election Officer informed that the list of amendment to the Draft Electoral Roll for three constituencies falling under West Khasi Hills — 32-Nongstoin, 33-Rambrai Jyrngam and 34-Mawshynrut — has been prepared.

The final publication, which includes the supplementary of electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date for the three constituencies was formally released on Friday.

A copy of the said rolls of the respective constituencies under the three districts will be available for inspection at the Deputy Commissioner’s office of East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.