Groups seek Conrad’s action against violations

SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Garo Indigenous Development Federation and Garoland State Movement Committee have jointly moved Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, seeking the latter’s action against various illegalities taking place in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, secretary of Garo Indigenous Development Federation, George N Sangma, said that the road quality of the NH-62 has gone to the dogs owing to the incessant plying of overladen vehicles. He also alleged that various cement trucks, coke-carrying trucks and boulder-carrying trucks are plying on the highway freely without being checked.

Accusing the concerned department of being lenient, he said, “About 90 per cent of coal trucks, which ply through NH-62, do not have a valid document”.

In the letter to the chief minister, it was also pointed out that cattle smuggling to Bangladesh is rampant due to the lack of a proper mechanism in place.

Sangma has also suggested that the government should constitute a committee to check on money collection from coal trucks. “If it (money collection) is true, the government should take legal action against them.” Sangma said.