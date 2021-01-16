STPS buses in city go off roads; DC awaits report

SHILLONG, Jan 15: The State Public Transport Services (STPS) buses refusing to ply around the city since last three days seems to have taken a toll on the public transport system in Shillong. The bus drivers have resorted to the decision in keeping with their demand for relaxation on COVID-19 protocols.

A group of SPTS bus drivers had recently met East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo, expressing their difficulty due to the strict imposition of fines and seating arrangements in the buses.

It may be mentioned that the district administration has been stringent with adherence to COVID-19 protocols in the buses after many had complained about norms going for a toss.

The SPTS drivers want the government to revise the seating capacity in the buses while assuring that they would try their best to adhere to the norms.

The district administration has deputed a magistrate to look into the issues of the drivers, who will soon submit the report to the DC.

“Keeping in mind the health of people, the concerns of the drivers including suffering losses, pressure by passengers and also the commuting difficulties of the general people due to the restrictions, as expressed by them, will be assessed and taken into account,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, the commuters, for the time being, are dependent only on local cabs and private buses while the SPTS buses are seen parked in different parts of the city. On Friday, the government-owned MTC buses were put into use for the government employees.