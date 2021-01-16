News Capsule

Appeal

Governor Satya Pal Malik has exhorted one and all in the state to actively participate in various activities conducted during Saksham 2021, which is scheduled from January16 to February 15. In a statement on Friday, the Governor has also appealed to everyone to focus on the importance of conservation of petroleum products.

Review

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday reviewed several matters pertaining to the district disability rehabilitation centres (DDRCs) in the state. With five DDRCs in Meghalaya, the chief minister held talks about measures to bolster them. He also conferred about manpower requirement while also directed the department to work on improving comprehensive rehabilitation services to Persons with Disabilities.

Inauguration

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on Friday inaugurated community toilet complex near Additional Secretariat, Shillong, in the presence of director of NESAC, PLN Raju, and chief executive officer of Shillong Municipal Board, BS Sohliya. According to a statement on Friday, the Complex was constructed by M/s Sulabh International Social Service Organization under CSR activity of Antrix Corporation Ltd, Bangalore while the land was allocated by state PWD for this purpose.

Gratitude

The Dorbar Shnong of Umpling has expressed its gratitude to local MLA David Nongrum for releasing various developmental schemes in the area on Monday. Nongrum had said that there is a separate scheme meant for the poor who do not have any gas connection. The scheme, according to the MLA, will benefit 360 households. He has also assured of helping bright students from poor families by setting aside Rs two lakh from his salary next month.

Unclaimed body

The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Civil Hospital, Shillong, has informed that a male patient, identified as Pengkom Rabha (60), from West Garo Hills, was admitted in the Male Medical Ward, Bed No. 10, of the hospital, on January 11. However, the patient passed away the next day. All concerned have been requested to collect the body from the morgue of the hospital within three days, failing which it will be sent for disposal by the Shillong Municipal Board.

Felicitation

The Shillong Shreehatta Samalanee, a Bengali socio-cultural welfare organisation, will felicitate Talenticaa Miss India Global 2020, Gargee Nandy, and meritorious students who excelled in MBoSE and CBSE examinations recently during its first ‘Poush-Parvan Utsav’ at Shillong Bangiya Sahitya Parisad Auditorium, Jail Road, on Saturday.