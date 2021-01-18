Can join BJP’s anti-graft chorus: Ampareen

SHILLONG, Jan 17: Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh on Sunday said her party that “listens to the voices of the people” would not hesitate to join the BJP in the fight against corruption if allegations against the state government are substantiated.

She also slammed the state BJP legislators for their ignorance about a party team having submitted RTI findings on large-scale corruption in Meghalaya to Union Minister of State for Home, GK Reddy.

“I am happy that the state BJP has submitted details to its central leaders as there will now be a party perspective on the rampant corruption we see around,” Lyngdoh said.

She said it was easy to accuse a government of corruption but the charges need to be substantiated with evidence.

“We presume when we see hundreds of trucks moving coal on the highways despite a ban and hardly any auction taking place according to the court’s directive. Unfortunately, people can only see from the outside and we really don’t know what is going on inside,” Lyngdoh said.

The former minister said there was growing mistrust against the financial management of the MDA government and that the BJP, as a partner, could have inside information. “I would believe a partner of the government will have more access to information than the public or Opposition. And if they are ones that filed all the RTIs and given replies then there must be some disorder,” she said.

Lyngdoh wondered how the BJP legislators could be bypassed by their party team that submitted the RTI findings on fiscal mismanagement in Delhi.

When the BJP party functionaries are trying to project the BJP as a non-corrupt party, their members in the Assembly should be aware and also take responsibility for the corruption, she said.