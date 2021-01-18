Law dept’s claim spiked

SHILLONG, Jan 17: The consortium of lawyers who filed a petition in the High Court of Meghalaya for closing down the entry-exit gate at Umling said a copy of the petition has already been served to the office of the state’s Advocate General (AG).

A top official of the Law department had on Saturday said the lawyers’ PIL was flawed as they had not given a notice to the AG.

“The AG is an institution and a copy was served to him. It is not possible to hand him a copy of the petition in person since he is not an ordinary citizen of the state and is based in New Delhi, and he was not available in town,” a member of the consortium said.

He added that the AG allegedly not receiving the consortium’s notice “only indicated that the office of the AG and the Law department are not in sync”.

The member also said it would not be wise and ethically correct to discuss the merits or demerits of the case that was pending before the High Court.

“The matter will be argued in the court and not in the media,” he said.