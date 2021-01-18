Only 518 take first jabs in state on Day 1

SHILLONG, Jan 17: Meghalaya registered an overall vaccination percentage of 59.3 per cent on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday with only 518 registered health workers receiving the shots out of a total of 874.

“Our target was 874 but achievement was only 518 which is 59.3 per cent,” a Health official told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

The official also informed that the lowest turnout was recorded in Ri Bhoi district where only 23 health workers turned up for the vaccination drive against the target of 100.

“The highest percentage of 81 was registered in West Garo Hills while the second highest figure of 80 per cent was recorded in South West Garo Hills. In East Khasi Hills the percentage was 69.9,” the official informed.

The vaccination drive at NEIGRIHMS and Mawphlang will resume on Monday.

The Health official also informed that since Meghalaya has been allocated 35,000 doses of the vaccine, they will have to ensure that only 17,500 people will get the dose in the first phase to be followed by a second shot after 28 days.