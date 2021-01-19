Will welcome anyone sans condition: Hek

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Meghalaya health minister and BJP legislator, AL Hek asserted that the BJP will welcome anybody if s/he wants to join the party but not with conditions. “Anyone can join the party but don’t come to us with conditions. What is the point in joining a party if you are joining with conditions,” he said.

Hek’s comment was in response to the statement of KHNAM legislator, Adelbert Nongrum. He had said that he would decide on joining the BJP but it must first fulfil its promises and resolve the long-pending issues including the Inner Line Permit.