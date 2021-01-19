Will welcome anyone sans condition: Hek

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, A L Hek. File image

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Meghalaya health minister and BJP legislator, AL Hek asserted that the BJP will welcome anybody if s/he wants to join the party but not with conditions. “Anyone can join the party but don’t come to us with conditions. What is the point in joining a party if you are joining with conditions,” he said.
Hek’s comment was in response to the statement of KHNAM legislator, Adelbert Nongrum. He had said that he would decide on joining the BJP but it must first fulfil its promises and resolve the long-pending issues including the Inner Line Permit.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.