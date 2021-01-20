Farmers asked to practise Integrated Farming System

KHLIEHRIAT, Jan 19: The Office of the District Horticulture Officer, Khliehriat, on Tuesday organised a fruits and spices exhibition at its campus.

Director of Horticulture, Sainara Nongbet, who was speaking as the chief guest, said that agricultural activities in the district have seen an increase in the past few years.

She also encouraged the gathering to practise Integrated Farming System, which includes plantation of crops, fruits as well raising of livestock and fish farming.

She also informed that the district, under the Mission Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region, will soon receive two Farmer Producer Organisations.

“The scheme provides support to the complete value chain starting from inputs, seeds, certification, to the creation of facilities for collection, aggregation, processing, marketing and brand building initiative,” she added.

The Director of Horticulture also asked farmers to find out the new methods of farming with new agriculture technologies.

During the exhibition, various government departments and local entrepreneurs displayed indigenous and commercial fruits and spices, vegetables, smoked fish, livestock products and flowers.