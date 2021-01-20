CM launches new school, lays base for new stadium in NGH  

TURA : Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the new ADB school building at Adokgiri Secondary School and also laid the foundation stone for Chenanggre Stadium at Adokgre village in North Garo Hills.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Kharkutta MLA, Rupert Momin, Bajengdoba MLA, Pongseng Marak and Director DSEL, A Ch Marak.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new school building, Conrad said that with education being the key focus of the state government, works are under progress in improving the education scenario of the state. He said that since education is important for the core development of the region and its people, various financial aids are being approved for the education sector. Conrad also informed that Rs 100 Crore meant for the up gradation of 250 LP Schools under different constituencies and more such funds for upgrading the existing educational institutions in the district has been allotted.

While laying the foundation stone for Chenanggre Stadium, Conrad said Chenanggre which means ‘Land of Victory’ in Garo is a name lovingly called by his late father, P A Sangma to express his gratitude for the people of Adokgre since he believed the place to be his bastion. According to Conrad, an amount of Rs 6.25 Crore has been sanctioned for the development of the sports stadium and its construction will soon take place. He also added that the completion of the stadium is likely to happen by December 2022.

“The upcoming Chenanggre Stadium will cater to the needs of the sporting facilities of the youth of the region. The MDA government felt the need for more such sports infrastructures so as to mould the sportive talents of the youth and therefore has sanctioned Rs 3 Crore each for Bajengdoba and Resubelpara for the creation of Mini Stadiums while Rs 1.50 Crore has been earmarked for Damas Mini Stadium in Mendipathar,” the Chief Minister informed.