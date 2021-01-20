PM to address Tezpur University convocation

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Friday.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present on the occasion.

As many as 1218 students who passed out in the year 2020 will be conferred degrees and diplomas at the convocation to be addressed the Prime Minister at 10.30am.

Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded gold medals.

“The convocation will be held in blended mode observing the COVID-19 protocols, whereby only the Ph.D scholars and gold medalists will receive their degrees and gold medals in person while the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually,” an official statement issued on Wednesday said.