Beijing's GDP tops $558.5 billion in 2020

By Agencies
Beijing, Jan 20 (IANS) Beijing’s GDP reached over 3.6 trillion yuan (about $558.5 billion) in 2020, up 1.2 per cent over the previous year at comparable prices, according to the Beijing Municipal Statistics Bureau.

The value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beijing increased by 2.3 per cent during the period, with the manufacturing of computers, communications and other electronic equipment seeing a rise of 14.6 per cent, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Statistics also indicate that the capital city continued to see a robust high-tech industry in 2020, the industrial value-added of which rose by 9.5 per cent.

The value-added of the tertiary industry rose to more than 3 trillion yuan, with the financial sector up 5.4 per cent to 718.8 billion yuan, bolstering the recovery of the service industry in 2020.

