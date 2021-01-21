Meghalaya Day celebrated at Baghmara 

TURA: Along with the rest of the State Baghmara also celebrated the 49th Meghalaya Day celebration on Thursday at DC office Complex Baghmara in a befitting manner.

The Superintendent of Police South Garo Hills District Priyanshu Pandey IPS graced the occasion as the special Guest. While speaking at the memorable event he highlighted the contribution made by the founding fathers of Meghalaya in creating a separate state and remembered their vision of prosperous state.

Though Meghalaya state is prospering very well, we still have certain challenges particularly the District of South Garo Hills where the road connectivity is very bad, the problem of insurgency and so on,” said the district police chief.

As part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign the District Social Welfare Officer and the District Sports officer jointly organized the Meghalaya Day Run today where the people from all walks of life joined and participated eagerly. The day was mark by the felicitation of the senior citizens and the colourful cultural presentation from the various schools of the District.