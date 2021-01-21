Webinar on agriculture production held

TURA : An International Webinar on “FPO- A Collective Approach in Agriculture Production System for Economic Empowerment” was organized by All India Coordinated Research Project (Home Science) Centre, College of Community Science, CAU, Tura in collaboration with ICAR- Central Institute for Women in Agriculture, Bhubaneshwar recently.

The event witnessed a good participation of over 90 scientists and faculties from all over the country. Final year and Post Graduate students of College of Community Science, Tura who would shortly be working with Farming communities also participated in the webinar.