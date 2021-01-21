JNV MC holds meet with DC

TURA : The meeting of the Vidiyalaya Management Committee of Jawahar Navodaya Vidiyalaya, Williamnagar, was convened under the chairmanship of East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, at the vidyalaya premises recently.

The meeting, attended by government officials, parents’ representatives, besides committee members, discussed various issues relating to the school like renovation of building, boundary walls, construction of approach, water supply, students’ safety, career counseling, lack of internet services, lack of attendance in online classes, etc.

While appraising the committee members, Principal, KK Mishra, requested the Deputy Commissioner to look into the problems and take up the issues with the concerned authorities for fulfilling the needs of the institution.

Giving assurance to look into the problems of the Vidyalaya, the Deputy Commissioner also asked the principal to convene a meeting with the local MLA to apprise him of the needs and problems of the students.