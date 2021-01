KHLIEHRIAT: An accused who attempted to rape a minor girl in East Jaintia Hills in March, 2014 was sentenced to three years of rigorious imprisonment (RI) .

The accused was identified as Ganesh Sutnga. On March 15, 2014 he attempted to rape a minor girl and a case was registered against him under POCSO Act.

The Special Judge (POCSO) of the District Session Court in East Jaintia passed an order on January 19 sentencing the accused for three years rigorous imprisonment.