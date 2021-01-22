Conrad inaugurates bridge over Wahrew River

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
ST Photo: Sanjib

SHILLONG: A major bridge over Wahrew River in the state on Friday in presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly, Metbah Lyngdoh, and MLA Balajied Kuper Synrem.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.