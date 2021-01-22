Kriti Sanon recalls SSR: This is how I’ll remember you, smiling like a child

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon remembered her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birth anniversary on Thursday, sharing a photograph of the late actor wearing his heartwarming smile.

“This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are..” Kriti wrote as caption.

Kriti and Sushant featured together in the reincarnation drama Raabta, which released in June, 2017. The two actors were rumoured to be dating around the release of the film and reportedly parted ways later.

Sushant passed away in Mumbai on June 14 last year. Mourning his demise, Kriti had shared a post on Instagram a couple of days after his death.