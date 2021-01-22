Bollywood welcomes #BidenHarrisInauguration

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities on Thursday took to social media and congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Devi Harris, who have been inaugurated as the 46th president and vice-president of the Unites States of America.

Sharing a photo of Harris, who is of Indian descent from her mother’s side, actress Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram story: “The future is female Madame”.

Echoing similar thoughts, actor Ranvir Shorey wrote: “I have a hunch Kamala will be President one day. #BidenHarrisInauguration”

Sushmita Sen tweeted: “Congratulations UNITED States of America!! Making History on so many levels, Respect Madam Vice President @kamalaharris. Its beyond empowering!! The world needs a strong sense of inclusion & hope Mr. President @joebiden Here’s praying we all find strength in each other.”

“Welcome back America,” veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared on Instagram story.

Mallika Sherawat shared a photo clicked with Vice-President Harris and wrote: “Many Congratulations to Vice President of USA @VP @KamalaHarris for making history & inspiring women all over the world.”

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt tweeted: “America set the tone today with a call for UNITY above all. Imploring it’s people to defend truth, to hear one another, to put themselves in each other’s shoes. To reject extremism & hate, to embrace decency, empathy & act with honour not prejudice. Can we echo the same sentiment?”

Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared: “Yesterday’s inauguration was so moving. Lady Gaga was brilliant. Joe Biden’s speech said it all very clearly from the heart, and Amanda’s poem took that speech to another level and displayed the power of words and language … all very inspiring and moving. And Kamala is a star!”