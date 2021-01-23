No construction by China inside Arunachal: Pema Khandu

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday dismissed that China had constructed massive infrastructure inside Arunachal Pradesh as per satellite imageries telecast by a leading TV channel in the country a few days back.

“Those infrastructure as shown by the TV channel to have been constructed inside Arunachal Pradesh were actually inside a territory which has been under China’s occupation since 1959,” Khandu told media in Shillong where he had gone to attend the plenary session of the NEC.

He further said, “China’s persistent claim over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh is illogical and baseless. Arunachal is one of the most patriotic states of India where every Indian citizen is most welcome. It is up to the Ministry of External Affairs to address the issue of China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh territory.”