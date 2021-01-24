Education as Career

By Ranjan K Baruah

One of the popular subjects in higher studies for the students of arts or humanities is education. This course or subject is available in more or all colleges in the region. Most of the students ask me what they could do after studying education as subject.

The key focus is to join teaching profession and become teachers but there are more opportunities than only being teachers at government or private schools.

The International Education Day which is observed on January 24 occurs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a global learning disruption of unprecedented scale and severity.

The closure of schools, universities and other learning institutions, as well as the interruption of many literacy and lifelong learning programmes, has affected the lives of 1.6 billion students in over 190 countries.

As a new year begins, now is the time to step up collaboration and international solidarity to place education and lifelong learning at the centre of the recovery and the transformation towards more inclusive, safe and sustainable societies.

Though there are many different opportunities but one of the areas which can be explored is academic counseling or similar activities apart from teaching.

Students taking education may also contribute for the social change by working for the improvement of education for which they need not be formal teachers.

There are many individuals who are working with different voluntary organization for the promotion of education in the country.

Working with communities for the promotion of education is one of the challenging and satisfactory tasks for those who love to work with the community.

Apart from degree of education, one need to be skilled like having good communication skills and others.

One must be passionate as well as posse’s patience to work for the change through education. Jobs are available in government sector as well in private sectors.

Many corporate engage educational professionals in their Corporate Social Responsibility programme. Aspirants may even work at global level with different international organizations which are focusing on education.

Scholarships Update

Ø University of Reading, England invites applications for Felix Scholarships for Indian Students 2021 from postgraduate degree applicants. This scholarship aims to support the study of Indian students who are pursuing their post-graduate studies at the University of Reading.

Selected students will get tuition fees at the international rate and a stipend (maintenance grant) to cover living expenses and generous allowances for a return flight home, books and clothes. Last date is January 30.

Ø All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) invites applications for AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21 from girl students studying in the first year of a technical diploma/degree (2020-21 batch) at an AICTE approved institution.

The students who are already availing this scholarship can also apply for renewal of the same.

The scholarship scheme aims to empower young girls with knowledge, skills and self-confidence so that they could contribute to the development process.

A total of 5,000 girl students will be awarded up to INR 50,000 per annum for every year and other benefits. Aspirants may apply before January 31.

Ø Piaggio “Shiksha Se Samriddhi” Scholarship is an initiative of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. to support the children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three wheeler community.

Under this scholarship, the students who have passed their Class 10/12 examination will get 80% of total fee reimbursement or up to INR 20,000 per year for their studies in higher classes. Aspirants may apply before January 31.

(The writer is a career mentor, skill trainer, motivational speaker and can be reached at 8473943734 or [email protected] gmail.com for any career related queries)