House panel to probe Lukha pollution, mine tragedy

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 24: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment will inspect the Lukha river in East Jaintia Hills, which has reportedly been polluted due to recent illegal mining, on Monday.
Moreover, the Committee is also expected to inquire into the deaths of six miners in a coal pit at Rymbai Elaka of East Jaintia Hills. On this, the panel will meet the Deputy Commissioner and also take note of the action taken by the district administration on the accidental deaths.

