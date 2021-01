R-Day live

In a bid to enable the public to watch live the Republic Day celebration, which will be held at Polo Ground, Shillong, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations will live-stream the celebration on DIPR Meghalaya Facebook page from 8:50 am.

Curfew extended

East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has extended curfew in the district from January 25 to 31 between 11 pm and 5 am daily.