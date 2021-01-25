Michael B. Jordan not the sexiest man in the world for girlfriend’s dad

Comedian and host Steve Harvey says his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan is a nice guy, but says he still got his eye on the Hollywood heartthrob. Michael and Lori recently made their relationship official on Instagram. Now, Steve has opened up on what he thinks of the actor, who was recently named People Sexiest Man Alive, reports a website. “I still got my eye on him. I mean I like I him, but like I say to all of them, ‘I might like you. I might approve of you, but I’ve got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you’. Just in case I need it,” said Steve. “(Michael is a) nice guy. But I got this little section where all I gotta do is click a switch and I’d hate your a**. You’re not the sexiest man in the world to me. Let’s be clear about that,” he added. Meanwhile, Michael and Lori wanted to “get to know each other in private” before making their romance public. “It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private. They have been careful about being photographed together,” a source said earlier. (IANS)