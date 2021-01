SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to A L Hek, Health and Family Welfare Minister of the state urging the state government to facilitate appointment of Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh as the next Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Prof. Sungoh is one of the five candidates and the only one from the NEHU who have been shortlisted for the post of the Vice-Chancellor.