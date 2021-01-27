Sourav Ganguli complains of chest pain again

KOLKATA: Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, was taken to the Apollo Gleneagles hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday.

Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty earlier this month in Kolkata at the Woodlands hospital. At the time of his discharge, doctors had said that a decision on more stents will be taken later. A nine-member medical board of the Woodlands hospital had on January 4 concluded that angioplasty on Ganguly’s other two coronary blockages, LAD and OM2, will be done at a later stage.

The former India captain had spent five days at the hospital before he was discharged after the doctors termed him clinically fit.