GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma turned 43 years on Wednesday, January 27 and birthday greetings poured in for him from the political fraternity as well as from well-wishers.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Dr Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiu, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh are some of the prominent political personalities who have greeted Conrad Sangma on his birth day.