Farm laws paused as government respects Supreme Court order: President

NEW DELHI: The government will respect the Supreme Court’s decision on the farmer protests and is trying to tackle misgivings over farm laws at the root of the agitation, President Ram Nath Kovind today told parliament.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament on the opening day of the Budget session, the President also condemned the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers in Delhi.

“Farmers recently carried out a tractor rally. However, there was violence during the protests and there were incidents of insulting that national flag at Red Fort on Republic Day. This was very unfortunate,” President Kovind said.

On the farm laws, put on hold by the Supreme Court recently, he said the government would respect the court decision, but also defended the move. The laws were passed after extensive deliberations, he said.

“Today there are more than 80 per cent small farmers, who number over 10 crores. Because of the three important farm laws, these small farmers are starting to benefit from reforms,” said President Kovind.

