Farmers complain to CM against collection on broomstick

TURA: Broomstick farmers from North and East Garo Hills districts have sought the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on the alleged illegal collection of forest royalty on it without any permission or order.

According to the complaint submitted to the Chief Minister through East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, the illegal collection of forest royalty is being done at Rongjeng in East Garo Hills and Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills.

According to the complainants, an amendment on broomstick was already passed by the Meghalaya Government that it (Broomstick) is an agricultural asset and an agro forestry product which makes any collection on it illegal.

“A proposal was also passed by the Meghalaya Government on January 12 last year for waiver of export duties on forest products like Broomstick and Bamboo. Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong also said in a press conference that no revenue should be collected from these products,” they maintained and urged that the alleged illegal collection be stopped.