DLSA holds legal awareness programme, disburses compensation

TURA : The East Garo Hills District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit on Friday organized a one-day Legal Awareness Program at Dobu.

During the day-long program, Dr. Jevi R Marak, the resource person from the Medical Department talked at length on teenage pregnancy and its disadvantages while Talse M Sangma, Advocate, deliberated on Probation of Child Marriage Act and POCSO, the punishment for sexual harassment, etc.

Protection Officer, Mamun K Marak, while delivering the introductory speech highlighted the activities of the District Child Protection Unit.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included, Evaline Shabong, the Chief Judicial Magistrate and the Secretary of the DLSA.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 1 lakh under Victim Compensation Scheme was disbursed by the DLSA in South Garo Hills in the presence of the DLSA members, Superintendent of Police and the Public Prosecutor at Baghmara on Thursday.

The notification issued in this regard by the Secretary of DLSA, also urged the victims and dependents or other members of the family who suffered loss or injury as a result of crime who require rehabilitation, financial assistance and support to avail the benefits under the scheme through the DLSA.