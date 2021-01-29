FKJGP pushes for completion of engineering college

SHILLONG, Jan 28: The education cell of the Federation of the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) central body has urged the state government to complete the construction of the Engineering College at Kynton Massar, Mawlai, at the earliest.

The federation and the PWD (Buildings) on Thursday jointly inspected the construction site of the college and found out that there are lapses in the ongoing work.

The construction work of the engineering college, which commenced in 2017 by two contractors, was supposed to be complete within 30 months. However, the work is incomplete till now, the organisation alleged.

FKJGP education secretary, Khrawkupar Nongsiej, said the state government needs to sanction the remaining amount for the work so that the process is expedited.

Executive Engineer, PWD (Buildings), Ransom Sutnga, admitted that there have been lapses in the work due to the contractors and due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Sutnga said that Rs 21 crore was the estimated amount for the engineering college out of which Rs 14 crore has already been spent.

He added that the department is targeting to finish the construction work by December.