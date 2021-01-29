Shylla open to any probe

SHILLONG, Jan 28: The state’s Disaster Management Minister and United Democratic Party leader, Kyrmen Shylla on Thursday said he is open to an independent or CBI probe into the charges of illegal mining of coal and its transportation.

“I am ready for any probe, be it CBI or whatever, but it should be able to solve the problem,” Shylla told reporters.

Stating that no illegal activity should be entertained, he said, “If there is evidence of wrongdoing against my family members, they should be picked up, followed by an inquiry. But the innocent must not be picked up”.

He said if his brother Bison Shylla is indeed involved in illegal coal mining, he should be punished, as law is equal for all. Bison’s name had surfaced on two counts.

“Whosoever is involved should be punished. If there is any proof against us, we are ready to face it (punishment). But we are working for the welfare of the state and we want things to happen correctly and not by breaking the laws,” he said.

He insisted on proper mining and transportation stating that the state government is trying to curb illegalities.

Referring to the recent incident where six labourers lost their lives in a coal pit in East Jaintia Hills, Shylla said, “If such things happen, we will stop them. We want to get those (culprits) arrested. I want people to cooperate.”

Opposition Congress in the state is demanding an independent probe into alleged illegal coal cartel involving politicians and coal mafia. The BJP, which is a constituent of the ruling coalition, is also demanding a CBI probe.