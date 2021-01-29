‘Rymbui won’t be dropped’

SHILLONG, Jan 28: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday made it clear that Lahkmen Rymbui would not be dropped from the post of the state Home Minister.

“That is the opinion of a political party and I don’t have anything to say but there is no question of dropping Mr Rymbui,” he said while reacting to coalition partner BJP’s demand to sack Rymbui for allegedly failing to curb illegal coal mining and transportation in the state. Training his gun on a few members of the state BJP, Sangma said: “Certain individuals are making these statements but it does not reflect the views and opinions and stand of the party.” “Almost 90 per cent of the party leaders are working very closely with the MDA coalition partners,” he added. United Democratic Party leader and Minister Kyrmen Shylla criticised the state BJP for demanding Rymbui’s ouster. “Asking the Home Minister to step down for an accident is unreasonable,” he said.

Expressing concern over the loss of six lives in the coal pit mishap on January 21, Shylla said the demand was akin to asking a transport minister to quit after a road accident.

“Illegalities cannot be denied but the Home Minister and the state government are trying their best to curb them,” he said.

Shylla said the BJP was free to leave the coalition if its leaders keep finding fault with the coalition government.

The BJP, a constituent of the MDA government, has been constantly raising issues of alleged corruption. The party became more vocal after the six labourers died in a coal pit in Rymbai, East Jaintia Hills district.