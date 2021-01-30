Dy CM upbeat about early solution

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong feels that the state’s boundary disputes with Assam will be resolved soon given what Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Shillong recently.

“The ice has broken now since the Union Home Minister himself has made a statement. It appears they are concerned over the boundary disputes in the Northeast. I am sure the problem will be resolved soon,” Tynsong said.

Shah had advised the states to mutually and amicably resolve the disputes.

Terming the statement as encouraging, Tynsong said, “Some states in the Northeast have this border problem and if I am not mistaken, this is the first time that a statement was made by the Union Home Minister. It shows he is concerned about the issue.”

Tynsong said it will take time to discuss the issue with Assam since it is going to elections.

“After the Assam election is over and a new government installed, we will start following it up,” he said.

The state government believes the problem can be resolved through talks between the two states. However, one of its constituents, United Democratic Party, feels only the Centre can solve it. It pointed out that talks held over the years at various levels had failed.