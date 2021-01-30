NCP state chief calls for cleansing GHADC mess

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Nationalist Congress Party state president, Saleng Sangma on Friday called for cleansing the mess in the Garo Hill Autonomous District Council (GHADC) whose financial situation has remained precarious for long.

“There is something wrong with the institution. The educated people need to come forward and cleanse the whole system,” Sangma told reporters.

He said it is unbelievable that many employees have been surviving without salary for the past three years.

On the upcoming GHADC elections, he said the NCP would field two-three candidates to make its presence felt in Garo Hills. He said he does neither have the capacity to field candidates in all constituencies nor the party’s central leadership is giving him much support for the polls.

The BJP, which is vigorously pursuing the issue of alleged corruption in the GHADC, is optimistic about doing well.

Cabinet Minister and BJP leader, AL Hek said some personalities, including former MDCs, have already approached him to contest the polls on the party’s ticket.

“It is the party’s responsibility to discuss how we should prepare ourselves for the elections,” the BJP leader said.

Stating that the BJP will find out good candidates, Hek said the party has a huge potential in the state.

“Since the election has been announced, we have to gear up to face it,” he added.

Hek made it clear that the party will not be going for any pre-poll alliance as it was ready to fight the election on its own.

On the number of candidates the BJP will put up, Hek said that they were targeting at least half of the seats if not all.

Asked about the election agenda of the BJP, Hek said that it will revolve around zero tolerance towards corruption, employment and overall development.

The election to the GHADC will be held on April 9 while the counting of votes will take place on April 14.