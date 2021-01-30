Govt expects to meet Shah soon

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The state government is hopeful that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give time to it during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament to discuss the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Stating that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been constantly in touch with the office of the Union Home Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said, “The Parliament session has just started. We are hopeful about getting the appointment during the session.”

On the appointment of the pro-ILP groups with Shah, Tynsong said, “The Union Home Minister himself said he would like to meet them in New Delhi. We are waiting for the appointment.”

Tynsong said it will be too early to assume the outcome of the meeting with Shah. “I can’t say. No presumption. Let’s meet first,” he said.

The January 23 meeting of state Cabinet and the leaders of various pressure groups with Shah on the ILP issue was disappointing. It ended with the submission of a memorandum, posing for photos and the Namaste gesture. Shah had assured that he would meet and discuss the issue with them in New Delhi in February.