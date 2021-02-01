NEWS BRIEFS

FM to present Budget today

New Delhi, Jan 31: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday that is expected to focus on reviving the sagging economy and boosting consumption amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The finance minister has herself raised expectation by saying last month that the Budget will “be like never before” “and that “100 years of India wouldn’t have seen a budget being made post-pandemic like this.”

Modi rues R-Day fiasco

New Delhi, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the “insult” to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor parade. In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi maintained that his government is committed to “modernising” farming and has been taking many steps.

Full occupancy in cinema halls

New Delhi, Jan 31: Cinema halls across the country will be permitted to operate at full capacity from today with adherence to COVID-19 protocols, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday. nSee P-7, 8