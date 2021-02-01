Assam cops recover more arms from BTR

GUWAHATI: In yet another breakthrough, Assam Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Barimakha area in Baksa district of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the wee hours of Monday.

Based on information regarding hidden arms and ammunition, a thorough search was launched in the course of which the police team recovered the arms hidden under ground on the banks of the Mora Pagladia river.

Among the recovered arms include an AK 47 rifle along with one magazine; 107 rounds of live AK ammunition; one Glock pistol and eight rounds of 9 mm Glock ammunition.

“In this regard a case has been registered and an investigation launched,” an official statement issued here on Monday said.

This is the second recovery of arms and ammunition in BTR in the past five days.

Last Wednesday, arms and ammunition, hidden underground, was recovered from the Lauti area near the India-Bhutan border Kokrajhar district.

As it is, Assam Police had launched a special drive against arms and ammunition across the four districts of the Bodo belt ahead of the BTC polls last year.

On January 28, Assam Police had released a list of arms and ammunition recovered from BTR so far.

According to the list released by Assam Police, the seized cache includes four HK series rifles, 56 AK series rifles, a rocket launcher, a grenade launcher and 22 country-made rifles among others.