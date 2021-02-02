North Tura MLA attends district level vigilance committee meeting

TURA : The District Level Vigilance Committee (DLVC) Meeting on Public Distribution System (PDS) under West Garo Hills was held today at DRDA Conference Hall, Tura where North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma attended.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (Supply), who is the Chairman of the Committee informed that the District Level Vigilance Committee was constituted as per the provisions of the Meghalaya Food Security Rules, 2018 for a term of one year and other members include Deputy Director (Supply) as Member Secretary, Member of Legislative Assembly, 50-North Tura Constituency as Member, Member of GHADC, 9-Tura GHADC Constituency as Member, Sub-Divisional Officer (Supply), Dadenggre Civil Sub Division, Block Development Officers under WGH, District Manager, Food Corporation of India, Tura, President Chambers of Commerce, Tura and President Mothers’ Union, Tura as Members of the committee.

He further informed that the functions of the committee is to regularly supervise the implementation of all schemes under NFSA including Midday Meal Scheme under Education department, Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY) under Social Welfare Department and NFSA 2013 under Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. Besides, holding meeting on quarterly basis, the committee should ensure proper distribution of all PDS items to the concerned beneficiaries and in case of any violation of the provision of the Act, the matter should be reported to the Grievance Redressal Officer, he stated.

Pointing out that the Vigilance Committee should also be formed in the Sub-Division and Block levels, he said that the Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO) should be from the rank of ADC/EAC and should accept the complaints from the public, monitor and redress complaints lodged and also implement social audit and regularly send utilization certificates of all schemes to the Directorate. It was also informed that the State Government has set up a robust and efficient and internal system of grievance redressal for disposal of complaints relating to the Act consisting of call centre based help line with toll free number 1967 along with a web based grievance redressal portal www.megpgrams.gov.in as well as through WhatsApp messages on 9402327737.

Meanwhile, participating in the meeting, Thomas A Sangma enquired the implementation of all the schemes related to PDS and the status of distribution of Midday Meal scheme and other nutritional items to beneficiaries in the district and urged the concerned officials to sensitize and make the people aware to make use of the facilities available in the district.