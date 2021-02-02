Commercial taxi owners threaten stir

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (JACCV) has decided to go for an indefinite strike from February 3, demanding reduction in tax rates and revision of taxi fares in view of the steep rise in fuel prices.

Stating that petrol now costs Rs 91 per litre while the state commercial vehicle sector is taxed Rs 31 per litre of petrol and Rs 22.5 per litre of diesel, the committee’s chairman, Wandonbok Jyrwa asked the state government to roll back the taxes and revise the taxi fares, saying local cabbies have been adversely affected by the high tax rates.

Jyrwa made it clear that the committee would keep its strike going until and unless its demands were met.

The committee members also met Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday and submitted a memorandum reiterating their grievances and demands. Meanwhile, Tynsong informed that the memorandum has been forwarded to the Transport department and that it would be thereafter submitted to the Cabinet for the government to take a decision.

Tynsong also made it clear that the state government could not say, as of now, whether or not the commercial vehicle rates could be revised.

On the indefinite strike called by the committee, the deputy chief minister said, “We have to work in a manner where not only the commercial sector but consumers also are happy.”