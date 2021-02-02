Phulbari students participate in anti-drug campaign

TURA: Students of J N Higher Secondary School in Phulbari actively took part in an anti-drug campaign organized as part of the government’s “Nasha Mukt Programme” in the premises of their institution on Tuesday morning.

Organised by the NGO Adil Gandhian Society, the students were given a talk about the dangers of drug addiction and the importance of staying away from substance abuse.

As many as thirty senior students along with ten teachers, including the principal of the school, took part in the campaign wherein the participants were given an opportunity to express their views about drug addiction through paintings and drawings.

Resource person for the programme, Andrew Lakiang of Adil Gandhian Society, addressed the students about the motto and purpose of the campaign.

He gave a detailed talk about drugs, its various forms of addiction, its impact on the individual and society, the stages of addiction and withdrawal symptoms and the latest treatments available.

“Remember, Drug Addiction is not a Sin or a Crime. It is a Disease that can be prevented. Everyone of us needs to say NO to Drugs,” encouraged Lakiang to the enthusiastic students who later came up with vivid colors of pictures about addiction during the drawing competition.

Cash awards were later handed over to the winners of the drawing competition by the principal of the school.

It is worth mentioning that this anti-drug awareness programme assumes enormous significance given the rising cases of drug smuggling taking place into theGaro Hills region from neighbouring Assam.

There has been a string of drug consignments busted by district police in the last couple of months, most recently last month, and a bulk of the narcotic consignment is entering the plain belt region, including Phulbari.