FKJGP alleges non-functionality of govt office

MAWKYRWAT, Feb 2: The Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) has alleged that the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), PWD (Roads), Mawsaw Sub-Division, South West Khasi Hills, is non-functional.

The allegation comes subsequent to an inspection by the FKJGP Rangblang Area Unit, who found the office to be open but without the employees or the SDO.

According to the FKJGP, the inspection was conducted after receiving complaints from the citizenry about the irregularity of the employees in attending office.

During the inspection, it was also found that the staff quarters were in deplorable condition and have become a safe haven for criminals to carry out illegal activities.

Speaking to media persons, president of the FKJGP Rangblang Area Unit, Rockfeller Paliar, said, “This office was inaugurated in 2009 but it is very unfortunate to say that even after 12 years, this office is non-functional”.

He added that the locals were many times forced to go to Mawkyrwat to meet the SDO because no one would attend the office.

“We don’t want the government to only set up an empty office here at Mawsaw while the staff are working from Mawkyrwat. They should come to the office every day and fulfil the tasks as expected by the people,” Paliar said.