Probe data leak from COVID apps: HC

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The High Court of Meghalaya has sought a thorough inquiry into the allegations of lack of protection of sensitive personal data of citizens collected via two apps – Corontine and Stay Safe Meghalaya – to ensure such data are not misused.

The order was issued after the court heard a public interest litigation filed by one Jade Jeremiah Lyngdoh on the safety aspect of the two apps introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but discontinued later.

The petitioner contended that the privacy of the citizens, particularly those residing in Meghalaya, was being compromised due to the lack of protection of the data processed by the apps.

“Undoubtedly, data privacy safeguards are sine qua non for the purpose of protecting the privacy of citizens, particularly when an app such as Corontine or Stay Safe Meghalaya is required to be installed by a citizen at the instance of the state,” the high court’s order said.

Although the two apps appear to have been discontinued, the court said it is the bounden duty and absolute obligation of the authority concerned to preserve, protect and safeguard the private data of its citizens so that the information is not used for purposes other than what the two apps were created for.

“As such, we are of the view that the instant writ petition can be disposed of with a direction upon the respondent Nos. 4 (state government represented by the Chief Secretary) and 5 (Commissioner Secretary, IT department) to look into the specific allegations made by the writ petitioner – as contained in the pleadings – by causing a thorough inquiry in respect thereof and ensure that any private or personal data collected from the citizens who have used the two apps are not misused or disseminated in any manner,” the order said.

While embarking upon this exercise, the court also asked the respondent to adhere to all privacy protocols that are now in place in Meghalaya as well as the country beyond.