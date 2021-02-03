Meghalaya govt relaxes COVID-19 curbs

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The Meghalaya government has announced a series of relaxations in view of the declining COVID-19 cases and a semblance of normality returning to the state.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting of the government on Tuesday, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong informed that “there will be no more restrictions on the plying of commercial vehicles with 100 per cent vehicles allowed on the road with immediate effect.”

The state government, in a major relief for commercial drivers, has also decided to withdraw the odd-even formula for public transport even as private vehicles would have to stick to the formula for now.

Tynsong however informed that the night curfew clamped in East Khasi Hills district from 11 pm to 5 am would continue.

“The government has also decided to allow hostels and private crèches in the city to reopen with immediate effect,” he said.

As far as reopening of schools for primary students is concerned, the deputy chief minister said the government has decided to allow partial reopening of classes for students of standards I to V with school authorities permitted to have consultative classes.

The government has also relaxed the norms of attendance at social gatherings and religious group meetings from one-third to three-fourth (75 per cent) of the total capacity. Similarly, the norms of attendance at religious places have been relaxed from the earlier restriction of one-third to three fourth.

Making it clear that all sporting activities will be allowed, Tynsong said the people can attend any sporting event up to 75 per cent capacity of the venue.

Informing that there would be no more restrictions on tourist spots, he further informed children below 10 years have now been allowed to visit tourist spots along with adults and senior citizens.

Besides, the government has also permitted 100 percent attendance at private business organisations.

Other activities such as fetes, fishing competitions, raffle draws, youth weeks and fund raising programmes have also been permitted.

Making it clear that all the relaxations are subject to the COVID-19 SOPs, Tynsong asserted that the standard operating procedures would continue till the end of the vaccination drive.

Govt not to lower

testing rate

The state government today made it clear that it had no plans to reduce the prices of rapid antigen and other COVID tests at the Umling facilitation centre in Ri Bhoi.

The government is presently charging Rs 500 for mandatory rapid antigen test of all inbound tourists and other entrants.