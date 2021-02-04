Cong to campaign against back-door recruitments in Kerala: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala said on Thursday that it will carry out extensive public campaign against “intensive back-door recruitments” done by the CPI-led UDF government and “review” such cases when it returns to power in the southern state.

“The LDF government led by the CPI-M is on a recruitment spree in Kerala and thereby cheating educated unemployed youths in the state,” Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told the media at Kozhikode during his ‘Aiswarya Kerala Yatra’.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is giving largesse to CPI-M cadres at the expense of ordinary educated unemployed youths who don’t have political influence. The Congress and the UDF will take their protests to the streets for the sake of youths of Kerala,” the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly added.

The Congress leader also said that the recruitment lists prepared by the State Public Service Commission will be of no use as majority of government jobs will be given by the LDF government through the back door.

Chennithala said that the state government had also regularised the services of 118 temporary workers posted in the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-Dit), a department under the Chief Minister.

A Cabinet meeting on Wednesday had regularised 118 temporary workers, leading to an uproar in the state. “Vijayan had overlooked a note of objection by the Finance Department,” highly placed sources had told IANS.

Meanwhile, KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran said that the United Democratic Front will “review” all back-door recruitment once it returns to power in the state.

Speaking to IANS on phone, he said: “The LDF government is indulging in favouritism on a mass scale at the expense of poor and educated but unemployed youths, who have been struggling to crack the state public service commission exams. These youths will never forgive the Left government for these back-door recruitments. We will review all these recruitments once we come back to power.” (IANS)