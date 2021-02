TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Election), South West Garo Hills, Ampati has notified that Draft Electoral Roll for 11-Boldamgre, 12-Nogorpara, 13-Zikzak and 14-Betasing GHADC constituencies under South West Garo Hills district, have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Rule 129 (1) of the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951.

The same will be available for inspection in his office during office hours.