Assam creates a ‘record’ of sorts, appoints 29,701 teachers in a single day

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Friday distributed appointment letters to as many as 29,701 teachers at a programme held at Sarusajai Sports Complex here.

The ceremonial distribution, which the state government claims to be the biggest-ever appointment letter distribution event in a single day in the state, witnessed as many as 16484 teachers appointed by virtue of provincialisation of their institutions while 13, 217 teachers were given the appointment letters by virtue of their merit.

Officials in the education department exuded optimism that a burning problem of shortage of teachers in educational institutions would be addressed to a great extent by the record number of appointments in a day.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the appointment to 29,701 teachers was a testimony of the government’s keen interest to bring about qualitative improvements in the education sector.

Hailing the transparent process adopted in recruiting the teachers, Sonowal urged the newly appointed teachers to shoulder the responsibility to develop youths as quality human resources so that they shine at the international level.

Addressing the massive gathering, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma however said a sizable number of posts still remained out of the purview of provincialisation and that the government would positively consider the matter.

Sarma also announced that another 5,000 teachers would be appointed in the next 10 to 15 days.

He further informed as many as 71,765 school teachers have been appointed since 2016.

Allaying misconceptions of a section of the teaching fraternity, Sarma said the teachers who have been appointed by virtue of provincialisation of their schools on Friday would be entitled to a minimum gratuity of Rs 10 lakh even if they retire from service within a short period of their appointments.