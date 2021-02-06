Bio-bubbles mentally draining: Shastri bats for two-week break

Chennai, Feb 5: Indian cricketers must get a two-week break after this year’s IPL to recover from fatigue since staying in bio-bubbles is “mentally draining”, head coach Ravi Shastri said on Friday.

The Indian players have not taken a break since the IPL 2020 in September in the UAE. The IPL was followed by a challenging Australia tour comprising four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. With the final spot in the World Test Championships at stake, India is currently hosting England in a bilateral series consisting of four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. “I do believe you need a break from international cricket at some point. After the England series, yes they go into the IPL. Again after the IPL, a couple of weeks off is a must,” Ravi Shastri told Star Sports.

“Because in these quarantines, in these bubbles, it is mentally draining. You are a human, at the end of it all.”

The 14th edition of the IPL will held between April and May this year. Indian team showed its great bench strength when the injury-hit team without its regular performers including skipper Virat Kohli, notched up an incredible 2-1 win over Australia last month. (PTI)