Saliva ban gets Bumrah’s goat

Chennai, Feb 5: The ban on saliva turned out to be a handicap for the bowlers since the sweat was not effective to shine the ball, India pace spearhead Jasprit bumrah said on Friday after England called the shots on the opening day of the series-opener, which begun here.

Skipper Joe Root’s unbeaten century in his 100th Test took England to 263 for three on a lifeless Chepauk track where the red SG Test lost its hardness after 40th over.

“The ball did become soft after a while and the wicket is on flatter side with the bounce being less. You are left with limited options (to shine ball). We are trying to figure out what we can do with the limited things in hand, at that time,” Bumrah said at the virtual media conference. (PTI)